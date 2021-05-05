'Selena: The Series' Star Christian Serratos Reacts to Beyoncé Scene (Exclusive)

Fans of the show couldn't keep their cool when they saw a particular scene play out in part two of the series, which was released this week. It shows a young actress portraying Beyoncé getting starstruck when she and her on-screen mother and sister, acting as Tina Knowles and Solange Knowles, run into the iconic Tejano singer at a local mall.

"Who's Selena?" Tina asks, to which Beyoncé replies, "A famous singer. Be quiet."

pause they wrote miss tina and childhood beyoncé into the selena script 😭 pic.twitter.com/O0Kuo5kthE — no (@afroelven) May 4, 2021

Beyoncé previously confirmed that she had met Selena in an interview with MTV tr3s. She revealed that the run-in happened inside The Galleria mall in Houston, Texas, in the '90s, before she was famous.

"I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity and I just saw her and said 'hello' and kept it moving. Definitely, growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio," she explained. "I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation."

"I think she is a legend and I admire her. She was so talented," she added. "I'm very happy that [I met her]. Even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still excited that I got that opportunity."

ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Christian Serratos -- the actress who plays Selena in the series -- on Wednesday about what it was like including the Beyoncé moment in part two.

"I thought it was so cool, I thought it was so cute," she raved. "And I thought, you know, that's what this story is about, is inspiration, and inspiring young people to follow their dreams, whatever those dreams are."

"I just thought that was such a cool moment," she continued. "And I did the same thing everyone else did. Like, 'Did that really happen?' I always make jokes ... is this going to be my connection to meeting Beyoncé?"

