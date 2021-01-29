Selena Gomez's 'Baila Conmigo' Music Video Will Make You Want to Dance: Watch

Selena Gomez is dancing and falling in love in her latest music video. The 28-year-old singer released the Spanish-language track "Baila Conmigo," and its accompanying music video, on Friday.

The music video certainly lives up to the song's title, which translates to "Dance With Me" in English. In the video, Gomez and Rauw Alejandro sing the duet about flirting, love, dancing and passion, as people watch on TV.

Two of those people seem to be embodying the lyrics in their life, and meet up on the beach, on motorcycles, and elsewhere to passionately express their feelings through dance.

"Baila Conmigo" follows Gomez's debut Spanish-language single, "De Una Vez." The track was the first to be released from her upcoming Spanish-language EP, Revelación.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez previously told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

"What's funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish," she continued. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited... I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it."

Revelación is due out March 12.