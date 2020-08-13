Selena Gomez Tries to Make the Perfect Ramen on 'Selena + Chef': Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

If practice makes perfect, Selena Gomez might need a little more practice. The actress' HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, debuts on Thursday, and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Gomez's attempt to make ramen with Chef Candice Kumai over video chat.

Though ramen may not seem like too complicated of a recipe, Gomez adorably has a little trouble following Kumai's instructions. And having an extra set of hands in the form of her friend, Raquelle Stevens, isn't exactly an advantage.

"OK, so it is supposed to be a little sticky," Gomez confirms with Kumai while pouring her pot of ramen into the strainer Stevens is holding over the sink. However, Kumai's suggestion to use tongs almost creates a mess all over Gomez's kitchen.

"I'll get the tongs!" Stevens excitedly offers, carrying the still-leaking strainer full of noodles out of the sink.

"No! What are you doing?" Gomez hilariously asks in a panic. "Sorry!"

With a crisis narrowly avoided, the former Disney star starts plating.

"Use the noodles to create the base of the ramen into the bowl," Kumai tells Gomez. "You want to twirl them a little bit, so it's in the center and it has a lot of height. The art of perfecting the noodle is really just cooking it al dente."

"You gotta work on the art part of it," Stevens laughs.

"Uh, yeah!" Gomez agrees, fully aware of her less-than-pristine but totally relatable presentation.

Each episode of Selena + Chef sees Gomez team up with a world-renowned chef to make a delicious meal while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at WarnerMedia’s virtual Television Critics Association press tour last week, Gomez opened up about how her mental health has been affected by quarantine -- and said she hoped Selena + Chef would bring some light to people's lives.

"I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting, definitely, down. And I know that a lot’s going on," she said. "Of course, there are more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile."

