Selena Gomez Stuns in Slinky White Halter Dress at the 2022 Emmys

Selena Gomez made her grand arrival on Monday for the Primetime Emmys! The 30-year-old actress looked stunning in a white halter dress. Adding Old Hollywood glam to her look, the Rare Beauty founder wore her hair in an updo and accessorized with show-stopping green earrings.

The actress presented an Emmy with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short -- who each were nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

While she didn’t snag any solo nominations for the night, the actress and her co-stars are up for an award in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The actress is only one of three Latinas to earn a nomination in the category in the Emmys' 74-year history.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.