Selena Gomez Shares Throwback From Blonde Era, Teases 'Exciting Things'

Is Selena Gomez teasing another blonde era?! On Sunday, the Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to look back at her blonde days and promise something new for her fans.

"TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!," the 30-year-old star wrote on Instagram.

Gomez's message came with a sultry picture of her rocking her bleached blonde tresses as she posed in the mirror while wearing a chic swimsuit. The picture appears to be from 2021, when the singer traded in her dark tresses for blonde. Gomez previously made the change in 2017.

The rare beauty founder didn't hint any further about the exciting things or if it has to do with music, beauty, TV or film.

Prior to sharing the sexy throwback, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer took to Instagram to put up a united front with Hailey Bieber -- after social media speculated the women were fighting.

On Friday morning, Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share that Hailey -- who is married to her ex, Justin Bieber -- reached out to her about the death threats and "hateful negativity" she was receiving online.

Following Gomez's call to her followers, Hailey publicly thanked the actress via her respective Instagram.

The "Hands to Myself" singer's post also comes after the news of her and Zayn Malik's date night in NYC.

An eyewitness told ET that Gomez and the "Pillowtalk" singer dined out in the Soho neighborhood Thursday evening.

"Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm," the eyewitness told ET. "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

ET has reached out to both Gomez and Malik's reps for further comment.