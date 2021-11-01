'Selena + Chef': Selena Gomez Shares Trailer for Season 2 of Her HBO Max Cooking Series

Selena Gomez and her rainbow-colored knives are back with the second season of her popular at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef. And the singer took to social media to share the first look at the upcoming episodes for the HBO Max original, which returns in January.

Just like season 1, Selena + Chef pairs Gomez with world-renowned chefs to make tasty meals while stuck at home during the ongoing pandemic. Admittedly not the best cook, the singer does her best to follow along as she receives virtual instructions on how to make various dishes.

"I'm not going to stop trying to get better. So I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs," Gomez says, as the trailer shows her teaming up with Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson.

While last season she had no experience, for these new episodes, Gomez does come armed with valuable lessons from the likes of Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tanya Holland.

Lofaso, who taught Gomez how to make seafood tostada, consisting of a mixture of calamari, octopus and shrimp, told ET how beneficial the series was for the professionals as well. “It was a real pleasure for me that day because I almost forgot what was going on, you know what I mean?” she said last summer. “And it felt like I was just, like, hanging out for a couple of hours in my kitchen.”

Selena + Chef season 2 premieres Jan. 21 on HBO Max.