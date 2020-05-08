'Selena + Chef' Reveals Trailer and Premiere Date for Selena Gomez's At-Home Cooking Show

Selena Gomez is taking viewers inside her home with her all-new, quarantine cooking series, Selena + Chef. After the singer shared a 30-second teaser on Tuesday, HBO Max debuted a full trailer and premiere date for the unscripted project.

The first official look gives audiences a taste for the 10-part series premiering Aug. 13, which will see Gomez teaming up world-renowned chefs to make delicious meals while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. “I really love to eat. But I’m not the best cook,” the singer says in the nearly 2-minute-long clip. “I’ve asked some of the best chefs to school me.”

First announced in May, the series came out of being forced to shelter at home and Gomez spending more time in her kitchen than ever before. While a multitalented performer across film, music and TV, cooking is admittedly not one of her strongest skills.

Each episode, which is filmed with the help of her “Quaranteam,” will see a different master chef remotely coming to Gomez's aid as they tackle a variety of cuisines, share tips and tricks of home cooking, and make meals work given today’s various constraints. The series will also highlight a different food-related charity during each installment.

Her culinary mentors this season include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tanya Holland.

HBO Max

“I really thought this was something that would be light-hearted because I was definitely getting down with everything going on,” Gomez said during WarnerMedia’s virtual Television Critics Association press tour, explaining why she wanted to do the series. “I wanted to do this simply because I love cooking.”

She added that she hopes “this is something that will make people smile.”

The singer later opened up about the most challenging dish she took on was making octopus. “I really didn’t like doing that,” she said, adding: “That’s a process I’m OK never doing again in my life.”

Former Top Chef contestant and Chef Lofaso also revealed that there was a scary moment, when teaching Gomez how to prepare a dish. “During our cook, I was generally concerned that there was going to be an oil fire,” she said.

“I didn’t burn down my house, thankfully,” Gomez quipped.

Selena + Chef premieres Aug. 13 on HBO Max.