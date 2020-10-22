See Pregnant Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' Stunning Maternity Shoot: Pic!

Pregnancy has never looked more stylish! Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, shared a few photos on Thursday that were taken while they await the birth of their son.

The black-and-white photos, which were first released by People, were shared on Instagram, and in one pic, a very pregnant Simpson is wearing a black, smock-like dress that exposes her baby bump. In another image, the singer's stomach is again on display while Ross sweetly stands behind his wife with his hand on her belly.

"We ARE Ready for you Baby BoY!!!!" the proud dad captioned the pic, while also giving credit to photographer Amanda Demme.

This isn't the first time Simpson has bared her bump on Instagram. She shared a mirror selfie in July of her growing tummy.

"Loving carrying you around," Simpson captioned the post, adding a blue heart.

Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram

Simpson, 36, and Ross, 32, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Jagger, while Simpson shares 11-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

