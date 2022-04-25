See Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' First Look

Naomi Ackie is saving all her love for the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody!

The Star Wars actress is embodying the late diva in the film, due out this December, and fans got a first look at her portrayal of the legendary vocalist when the poster was released on Monday. The biopic is directed by Harriet director Kasi Lemmons and written by Bohemian Rhapsody's Anthony McCarten.

On the poster, Ackie's Houston is standing facing the heavens with her arms outstretched. She's dressed in a leather jacket, white top and blue jeans, which eagle-eyed Whitney fans will notice from the singer's iconic "So Emotional" video.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Ackie spoke with ET about playing Houston last May, just after her casting was announced, and she made a point to assure fans everywhere that she was "doing the work" to prepare for the massive role.

"I’m going to try my best because that woman -- it sends shivers down my spine how much she means to me, the world, Black women, African American women," she said at the time. "I’m going to throw my everything into making sure she is represented properly.”

“I just want to tell her story. And I think when I’m able to simplify it down to that, I’ll be able to handle the pressure,” Ackie added.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is set to release exclusively in movie theaters on Dec. 21.