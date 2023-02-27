See 'Magnum P.I.' Stars Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti Reunite for 'Blue Bloods'

It's a mini Magnum P.I. reunion on Blue Bloods!

Original Magnum P.I. star Larry Manetti, who played Orville "Rick" Wright for all eight seasons from 1980 to 1988, will be sharing the screen once again with Tom Selleck in an upcoming episode of Blue Bloods.

In the episode Manetti guest stars in, "a retired cop holds a young man at gunpoint who sold his grandson fentanyl laced pills," ET has learned.

"#MagnumMonday! It’s a mini Magnum PI reunion, on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti & Tom Selleck — together again," Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg captioned the sweet on-set photo Monday.

The pic featured Selleck and Manetti smiling wide, with the rest of the Blue Bloods cast, including Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou and Andrew Terraciano, surrounding them.

Wahlberg also paid tribute to the late Roger E. Mosley and John Hillerman, who starred on Magnum P.I. alongside Selleck and Manetti. Mosley died in August 2022 at the age of 83. Hillerman died in November 2017 at the age of 84.

"Wishing the late greats Roger E Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too," he wrote, alongside emojis of a red heart, white dove and praying hands, in memory of the two actors.

The news of Manetti's mini Magnum P.I. reunion comes after he appeared in the Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. reboots as a new character, Nicky "The Kid" Demarco over the course of several seasons from 2013 to 2019.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.