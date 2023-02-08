See LeBron James' Sons React to His History-Making Shot

LeBron James made history on Tuesday night by breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record -- and the basketball star's family was courtside for the milestone achievement.

During the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder match-up, LeBron set the record with a fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter. The superstar surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career record of 38,387 points, by ending the night with 38,390 points.

LeBron's family -- including his mother, wife and children -- were quick to celebrate the huge achievement, taking to the court to congratulate the Lakers legend.

Bronny and Bryce react to LeBron breaking the all-time NBA scoring record ❤️#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/JSGvepCxvr — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Video footage of LeBron's sons, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, and Bryce James, 15, went viral as they are seen filming the history-making shot on their cell phones.

The NBA's official Twitter account documented the James boys' reactions, sharing a split-screen video of them and the shot. "Bronny and Bryce react to LeBron breaking the all-time NBA scoring record," the caption reads.

In a pre-recorded segment, LeBron's wife, Savannah, sent flowers to the history-maker, saying she's "so proud" of him for the achievement.

“I know how hard you work. I know that this was not something that you set out to do, but you’ve done it,” she noted. “And you should congratulate yourself. You should celebrate yourself. You deserve all the flowers. You deserve all the respect.”

LeBron's 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri, was also featured in the video, adorably blowing her dad a kiss and saying, “Congratulations, Daddy, for being the all-time scorer in the NBA... love you!”

In addition to LeBron's family, Abdul-Jabbar was also in the crowd at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday to witness his record being broken. "Bottom line about LeBron and me: LeBron makes me love the game again," Abdul-Jabbar said.

LeBron was quick to pay respect to him after the game. "Thank you to the Laker faithful. You are one of a kind," LeBron began his speech, before asking the crowd to give a standing ovation to Abdul-Jabbar.

"To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it's very humbling," LeBron said. "Please give a standing ovation to the Captain, please."