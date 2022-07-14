See Kevin Jonas and Daughter Valentina, 5, Get Manicures Together

Kevin Jonas is a sucker for his daughters! The 34-year-old Claim to Fame host got in some quality time with his youngest daughter, Valentina, as they got manicures.

“#girldad things,” Jonas wrote on Thursday next to the selfie he snapped of him and his 5-year-old daughter smiling for the camera as they got their hands worked on.

Jonas' cute picture came the same day that his brother, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, revealed they welcomed their second daughter.

Missing from the spa date was Jonas’ wife, Danielle, and their 8-year-old daughter, Alena. The daddy-daughter date comes a month after Kevin and his girls took a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

“Yer a Wizard Harry,” he captioned the picture of him and Danielle standing behind their daughters as they showed off their wands.

Earlier this month, Kevin opened up about his relationship with his daughters and how protective he’s probably going to be when they grow up.

"I can't really speak for [Joe and Nick], I'm sure they're going to be however they're going to be with their daughters, but I can say for myself, I'm going to be protective," Kevin said during a recent interview with ET. "But I also know I'm going to have to let them go."

Kevin Jonas/Instagram

"It's going to be tough," Kevin admitted. "I was at a birthday party and Valentina let go of my hand and grabbed the hand of a friend and I died a little inside."

Kevin, who was a girl dad before Joe and Nick welcomed their daughters with their respective wives, also shared that he is the MVP of dad jokes.

“I’ve just been doing it longer,” he said after his younger brother, Franklin, crowned him the dad with the best jokes.