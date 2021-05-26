See Kate Middleton's Reaction When a Little Boy Asks If She's a Prince

Whoops! Kate Middleton had a sweet interaction with a little boy while out in Orkney, Scotland, on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was greeting local schoolchildren when one confident boy asked her, "Are you a prince?"
The mother of three laughed and shook her head no, saying, "I'm not a prince."
He then asks, "Are you a princess?" prompting her to nod her head yes. While technically not true, the duchess decided the little guy was close enough.
Kate and her husband, Prince William, are currently on an official tour of Scotland. On Wednesday, the couple returned to St. Andrews, where they met at university together. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a blast land yachting, and racing each other in the sand on West Sands Beach.
The event was hosted by local company Blown Away, and the duke and duchess joined the Fife Young Carers, an organization that offers young carers a break from their challenging roles.
