See Inside North West's Camping Birthday Party With Jessica Simpson's Daughter

There’s no party like a Camp North party! On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared some BTS pictures from her and Kanye “Ye” West’s daughter, North’s, ninth birthday.

The 41-year-old mother of four began the photo carousel with a picture of silver balloons outside of the Air Kim jet that spelled out “Camp North.”

The set also included pictures of the inside of the jet which was decorated with logs. The photo set also included pictures of the birthday girl completing an obstacle course, the set up from the girl’s spooky camp-themed sleeping arrangements and a picture of Kim and another chaperone toasting their drinks.

The pics also showed North rocking matching pajamas and doing activities with her guests, which included her cousin, Penelope, and Jessica Simpson’s daughter, Maxwell.

Jessica took to her respective Instagram account to share pictures of Max enjoying her first "sleep away" camp experience and thanking Kim for making sure her daughter had a great time.

"CAMP NORTH was magic! Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first “camp sleep away” trip! I’m comin’ next time! 💚," she wrote.

This isn’t the first time North has hung out with Jessica's 10-year-old daughter. In May, North and Penelope were on hand to help Max ring in her milestone birthday.

Last week, North’s aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, shared pictures on her respective Instagram account from the celebration.

“Camp North,” she captioned her post, that showed off daughter Penelope completing the same obstacle course, a rustic fireplace and a photo from inside the cabin where the party was held.

Last week, Kim spoke to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on the Tonight Show about her daughter’s ninth birthday party and dished on the creepy activity North wanted to do with her friends.

“So, she’s really into special effects makeup,” the SKIMS founder shared. “She does really good wounds and scars ..she’s really good at it. So, she was taking classes. So, she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So, I took them out camping in the wilderness.”

When it comes to North’s latest hobby, Kim shared she has no idea how she got into it, but North wanted use her party to pass her passion along to her friends.

“I have no idea how she got into it, but I got her a teacher to show her and get all of the supplies,” The Kardashians star shared.

“So she wanted to teach her girlfriends. We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness and she wanted it to be really spooky and she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone, there was a whole class, she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars," she added. "She's really good at it.”