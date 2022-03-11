See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough.

The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.

ET exclusively debuts first look photos from the upcoming special, which will include reimagined performances from Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever and La La Land.

"This is a show that we’ve been thinking about for kind of a long time," Derek revealed to ET's Lauren Zima earlier this month while on the set of the special. "Stepping into the movies and recreating these iconic dance scenes in these films that inspired us."

And, surprisingly, the duo didn't have much time to rehearse for the hour-long special -- only 10 days, in fact. "But it's kind of what we do," Julianne said. "It's like under pressure. Let's go create. It's that tension that actually ends up creating some magic."

They also offered a tease into D'Amelio's appearance, as she'll take on the role of Baby in her Dirty Dancing performance. "Charli D'Amelio as Baby is actually one of the most perfect things," Derek hinted. "It's perfect. I'm actually very excited for people to see her."

See the exclusive photos from the pre-Oscars special below.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Eric McCandless/ABC

Eric McCandless/ABC

Eric McCandless/ABC

Derek and Julianne Hough also serve as executive producers.

Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough airs Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

