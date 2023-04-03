'Secret Invasion' Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury Returns for 'One Last Fight' to Save Earth

Who do you trust? Marvel's Secret Invasion throws the MCU's biggest heroes into question with a new trailer released on Sunday.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury in the series set in the present-day MCU as he learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

The star-studded series also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.

Marvel

Chatting with ET backstage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Smulders described the new show as a "dark, political thriller," explaining that the crossover event series will show how a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls has been infiltrating the planet for years.

"The Skrulls are here. They're here, baby, and they want to stay," Smulders teased to ET, adding that "we got introduced to them in Captain Marvel, which was in the '90s. And they've been sort of percolating into our planet and they've been taking human form, so we haven't really known the magnitude of their presence. But we're learning that in the series."

Following Captain Marvel, Skrulls have popped up in the MCU, with notable appearances at the end of WandaVision, when Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is recruited for an intergalactic mission, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) replaced Nick and Maria on Earth.



Last seen in the Skrull flagship in space, Nick's return to Earth is a "personal" mission to save the Earth.

"He has a really long history with the Skrulls," Smulders says. "He sort of feels responsibility towards them, and he feels like he owes them a debt. So, it's really, really complicated."

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.