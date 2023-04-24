'Scream VI' Bloopers: Watch Jenna Ortega and the Rest of the Cast Lose It on Set (Exclusive)

While Scream VI was packed full of scares, the gag reel from the making of the latest slasher sequel is full of laughs.

In ET's exclusive look at the bloopers, which will be available to fans as part of the film's digital and home release, Jenna Ortega and other members of the cast are seen having trouble keeping a straight face as they flub various scenes from throughout the hit film.

In one moment, Ortega is seen running with Melissa Barrera before the former falls in front of the bodega doorway, resulting in lots of laughs between the two. In another scene with the two co-stars, Barrera calls for a "dance break" before she and Ortega go skipping through a park.

During another take with Scream newcomer Josh Segarra, Ortega looks like she's going to make it through the scene after her co-star flubbed his line. But then she cracks and falls out of the frame laughing.

Ahead of Scream VI's release, the production shared many behind-the-scenes moments of the cast goofing off on set, confirming the summer camp and family vibes that the cast all said they shared while making the movie.

"It's a special group of people," Barrera told ET while promoting the film's theatrical release, revealing that despite being so exhausted after shooting scenes, "when we're together, we, like, want to hang out after we're done."

"We wanna have dinner together. We wanna go out on the weekends. We want to just be with each other and have fun," she continued, noting that there's "a genuine love for each other. So, it does feel like summer camp."

Scream VI is available to buy on Digital starting Tuesday, April 25.