'Scream' Trailer: Ghostface Is Back and So Is Sidney Prescott

Ghostface is back! The first trailer for the highly anticipated fifth installment in the Scream franchise was released on Tuesday morning. The film, simply titled Scream, features original stars Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley.

The slasher flick, which was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, follows Sidney returning to her hometown to try to uncover who has been committing a series of brutal murders. It also stars newcomers Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid.

The trailer opens with a repeat of the first film, as a young girl (Ortega) answers a call from Ghostface, who asks her, "Would you like to play a game, Tara?" When she opens her front door, the iconic villain slashes at her stomach. Though she continues to try to lock all of her doors, the doors keep automatically opening before Ghostface grabs her from behind.

The trailer then cuts to Dewey calling Sidney, and saying, "It's happening, three attacks so far. Do you have a gun?"

"I'm Sidney Prescott. Of course I have a gun," she replies.

As she returns to her hometown, Sidney vows, "I won't sleep until he's in the ground."

The trailer comes as the original film, which hit theaters in 1996, celebrates its 25th anniversary. It's also been a decade since the release of Scream 4.

"This is the fifth one, it's not Scream 5, though. This is Scream. These directors, I mean God, the directors [Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] are just incredible," Cox said on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year. Barrymore also starred in the first Scream. "It's a new franchise. It's hip, it's scary, it's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

Paramount

Arquette also opened up to ET back in October 2020 about filming the movie with Cox, his ex-wife.

"We co-parent so we're in touch quite a bit," Arquette told ET. "Co-starring's the easy part."

Scream is set to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.