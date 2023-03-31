'Scream 6' Casting: See Who's Returning for Highly Anticipated Sequel

While a lot of familiar faces are returning for the sixth Scream movie, one leading lady tells ET that she's still not sure if she'll be back.

Neve Campbell, who has played Sidney Prescott since the first Scream film, revealed at Monday's Lincoln Lawyer premiere that she's not attached to the upcoming horror film just yet. "I don’t know if I am," she admits, adding that she "can’t get into it."

While fans will have to wait and see if Campbell reprises her role, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced on Tuesday that Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jenna Ortega (Tara) are all returning for the sixth installment.

The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a fresh chapter.

Back in March, Courteney Cox also revealed that she will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers in the next film in the long-running horror series.

"I got the script yesterday," Cox said on the podcast Just for Variety With Marc Malkin. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it. I'm excited to read it."

The actress added that production could be starting in the next few months, telling Malkin, "I know they're going to start filming... I think, in June, in Canada."

"I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything!" she added with a laugh, before quipping, "Let me tell you the killer!"

Scream 6 is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.