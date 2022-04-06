Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson: Here's What We Know About the Model

Scott Disick made quite the splash when he arrived with Rebecca Donaldson at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians last week for their red carpet debut. The relationship was so new, they had only been spotted out together once -- the night prior when they left a Los Angeles nightclub holding hands.

Scott's pursuits, however, are well documented. His most recent flame -- with Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone -- seemingly ended as quickly as it started. Scott and Holly had a prolonged hangout in L.A. before they ultimately met up in Paris. At the time, a source told ET that they had "been hooking up" and that although "things between them are casual" it was the 23-year-old model who had "made Scott a priority" and wasn't "seeing anyone else." Less than a month later, Scott was spotted out with Rebecca. The dating rumors intensified when, two days after making their red carpet debut, Scott and Rebecca met up with friends for dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when Scott and Rebecca's relationship started. Neither have addressed it. But with Scott bringing Rebecca to such a high-profile event that included the attendance of his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancé, Travis Barker, (not to mention his and Kourtney's 7-year-old son, Reign, and the rest of the Kardashians), one's left to surmise that the 38-year-old entrepreneur feels strongly about Rebecca, enough to bring her as his plus-one.

And, with the whirlwind romance serving as the backdrop, ET takes a closer look at everything we know about Rebecca.

Getty

She attended the prestigious Perth Academy

According to multiple reports, Rebecca attended an academy that is "possibly the oldest school in Scotland." According to the school's website, Perth Academy "can trace its origins to the Grammar School established in Perth in the twelfth century by the Benedictine monks of Dunfermline Abbey."

The school currently enrolls around 1,000 students.

Rebecca's mother launched her modeling career

The 27-year-old brunette bombshell, who hails from central Scotland, started her modeling career a decade ago when her mother, unbeknownst to Rebecca, entered her into a beauty pageant when she was only 17.

"My mom entered me and I was really surprised when I found out," the UK-based model told The Daily Record in 2011. After winning the pageant, Rebecca would go on to compete in the Top Model UK competition. She'd later sign with the London-based modeling agency M+P Models. Her profile on the agency's website lists her as 5' 7" with blue eyes.

Rebecca chronicles her photoshoots on Instagram, which boasts over 51,000 followers. Though there's only 25 posts on her feed, Rebecca appears to take tons of pride posting her work from all over the world, with shoots in Paris, London and Amsterdam. She's also appeared in a photoshoot for the UK-based fashion magazine Solstice.

She's got an entrepreneurial spirit

Rebecca has something in common with Scott and the rest of the Kardashians -- she's an entrepreneur. More specifically, the 27-year-old model is the founder of of her own fitness clothing line, Muse Activewear. The brand bills itself as a fitness clothing line suited "for the ambitious, inspired female."

In a 2021 ask-me-anything session with Vestd -- a UK-based customer and employees loyalty rewards platform -- Rebecca said she "launched MUSE activewear in October 2020 during the UK lockdown" and that part of the company's mission is to "offer a diverse collection of comfortable, supportive gym wear that can also be transitioned to be worn in everyday life."

At the time, Rebecca added that she was a one-person machine who freelanced out any help she needed while working with outside manufacturers, designers and photographers. As an entrepreneur, Rebecca said she believes "you never make a mistake" because "every single aspect of building a business is all part of the learning process -- especially when it's your first business."

In that same interview, Rebecca also revealed she's never had a 9-to-5 job and has only ever worked part time. But even then, those part-time jobs never lasted more than six months. "This is probably part of the reason why I decided to start my own business!" she added.

Rebecca revealed she'd want "maybe Jennifer Lawrence or Scarlett Johansson" to portray her in a biopic. "I think both are quite fierce yet have a goofy side, which I can relate to," she added.

She has famous friends too

Rebecca counts Brooklyn Beckham's ex, Hana Cross, as a close friend. She and Cross appeared in a photo together back on New Year's Eve. Interesting to note -- Cross was also in attendance at the L.A. club where Rebecca was first spotted out with Scott. And, according to Hollywood Life, Scott's ex, Holly, was also there.

Kourtney approves of Rebecca?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

According to a Life & Style report published earlier this week, Kourtney "is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age," a source told the outlet.

The source also added, "[Kourtney] feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well." Scott had previously dated Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin, who were only 19 at the time when they started dating Scott.

Life & Style went on to report, citing the same source, that Kourtney is also happy that a more mature woman will be around their three children -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign.

While Kourtney is reportedly happy Scott is with Rebecca, an eyewitness at the premiere told ET that though Travis and Kourtney were very social with different groups of people they did not mingle with Scott and Rebecca.

Scott did, however, introduce Rebecca to Khadijah Haqq McCray, Malika Haqq and Pete Davidson at the end of the red carpet. The eyewitness told ET that Scott and Davidson, who was there with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, were later seen laughing together and talking.

An eyewitness also told ET that when Kourtney asked Reign if he wanted to say hello to his dad, Reign went over to Scott, who kneeled down to talk to him. The eyewitness said he was being a hands-on father and seemed really happy to see his son. Rebecca smiled towards Reign but kept her distance.

For more with Scott, check out the links below.