Scott Disick Wraps His Arm Around Bikini-Clad Amelia Hamlin While at the Beach

Scott Disick is single and mingling! It's been nearly five months since news broke that the 37-year-old reality star split from Sofia Richie after three years of dating, and he's been seen out a few times since.

Most recently, Scott was spotted with his arm around Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, while at the beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday. Photos of the two were first posted by TMZ, while Amelia shared some pics of her own from the beach day.

"Monday funday 🤠," she captioned two solo shots of herself posing in a skimpy floral swimsuit.

Though Scott and Amelia have been spending time together recently, a source told ET that they are not seriously dating. Rather, the two have mutual friends, and most of the time they've been out together, other pals were present as well.

"They've hung out and gone on a couple dates, but they're not a couple," the source told ET last week. "...[Scott] isn't actively looking for a relationship but is down for a good time."

When he's not casually dating, the source noted that Scott spends a lot of his time with Kourtney Kardashian, his ex and the mother of his three children, and her family.

As for why Scott and Sofia broke up, another source told ET that one reason was that the 22-year-old model was not ready to be a stepmom to his and Kourtney's children.