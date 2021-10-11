Scott Disick Spotted Out With Kardashian Family After Alleged DM Scandal

Scott wore a black hoodie, North Face vest, and camo pants, while Khloe rocked a cherry red Laquan Smith mini-dress with heels, an overcoat, a clutch purse, and a face mask all in the same hue. Kim attended the event in a hot pink full body suit with giant feathered sleeves.

Gotham/GC images

Robert Kamau/GC Images

This is the first time Scott has been spotted out publicly with a member of the Kardashian family since his alleged DM scandal back in August. At the time, Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, shared a screenshot of Scott's alleged direct messages to him, calling out the mother of his three children for her PDA-packed getaway with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Last month, a source told ET that the scandal caused tension between Scott and Kourtney.

"Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy," the source said at the time, adding, "She thinks Scott needs to grow up."

Though Scott wasn't mentioned during Kim's SNL appearance, Kourtney got some jabs thrown at her. Kim impersonated her oldest sister in "The People's Kourt" sketch, pretending to be an apathetic Kourtney handing out rulings to various members of her family.

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Kourtney seemingly took the sketch in stride, posting a video of it to her Instagram Stories and writing, "Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL."

She later called herself a "proud sister" as she caught up on the episode, after not joining Khloe or momager Kris Jenner in New York City for the taping.