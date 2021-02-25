Scott Disick Says He'll Eventually Marry Kourtney Kardashian and 'Live a Good Life'

Scott Disick isn't giving up hope on a future with Kourtney Kardashian.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West bluntly asks the on-again, off-again couple, "So when are you guys going to get back together?" at a family event.

"Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her... forever," Scott replies. "I love you. And I'm ready to marry you, right here, right now."

"Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married, and live a good life," he continues.

The conversation prompts Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to encourage Scott to propose, before Kourtney gives him an ultimatum. Watch below:

Kourtney and Scott have dated on and off for years now, and share three children together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. While the two have dated other people in the past, fans of the show (and Kourtney's family!) haven't been shy about their desire for them to officially get back together for good someday.

"Scott and Amelia are having a blast together," a source told ET earlier this month. "They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time.They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."

As for Kourtney and Travis, a second source told ET that "recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic."

"They live on the same block and things are super easy between them," added the source. "They know each other so well and just click and get one another."

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. Hear more in the video below.