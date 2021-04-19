Scott Disick Posts Birthday Tribute to ‘Best Mom’ Kourtney Kardashian After Travis Barker's PDA Post

Scott Disick is taking the time to honor Kourtney Kardashian, his ex and the mother of his three kids. The 37-year-old businessman took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to celebrate the reality star's 42nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for and some more!" Scott captioned a family photo with Kourtney and their three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Scott Disick/Instagram Stories

The post came after Kourtney's current boyfriend, Travis Barker, shared a PDA-heavy post in honor of her special day.

"I F**KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD," Travis captioned a series of photos of him kissing Kourtney and even a video of her sucking on his thumb. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

The couple have been getting more and more serious since first being linked in January.

The Blink-182 drummer recently got Kourtney's name inked on his chest.

"This is the happiest Kourtney has been in a while and her family is thrilled for her," a source told ET of the couple earlier this month. "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along great and all have the best time together. Kourtney's been trying to keep their relationship as private as she can on social media, but they're both super into each other and cute together."

Meanwhile, there have been some uncomfortable moments between Scott and Kourtney on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In last week's episode, Scott brought up the subject of marrying his ex in front of her entire family.

"I'm feeling ambushed right now," she shared with Scott and her sisters in the episode.

While Kourtney has moved on with Travis, Scott has also since moved on with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.