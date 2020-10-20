Scott Disick Pokes Fun at Kourtney Kardashian's 'WAP' Lyrics in Instagram Caption

They're at it again! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have enjoyed posting funny and flirty remarks on one another's Instagram pages, and on Monday night, the 37-year-old business man once again teased his ex in the comments section of her latest post.
"I don't cook, I don't clean," the 41-year-old mother of three captioned a shot of herself in a matching orange suit look, using lyrics from the hit Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, "WAP."
Disick quickly replied, "That's for sure."
Kourtney didn't respond to her ex and the father of her three children, but she did answer a few of the post's other commenters. When pal Simon Huck wrote, "Besides quesadillas, this is correct," Kourtney wrote back, "@simonhuck true life, BEST ones you've ever had."
And when another commenter wrote, "You only make your matcha collagen," she added, "And tip top-notch waffles."
Kourtney also wasn't afraid to reply to the haters. When one commenter wrote, "Too bad, you useless, that's a no-go," she wrote back, "Perfect."
Back in August, Disick left another flirty comment on his ex's swimsuit photo. To see what he said, watch the video below.
