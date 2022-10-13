Scott Disick Makes Cameo on 'The Kardashians' Season 2 After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Complained About Him

It seems that Scott Disick hasn't been kicked off The Kardashians just yet! In Thursday's episode of the family's Hulu series, the father of three and Kourtney Kardashian's ex made his first appearance of the season.

Scott is seen meeting up with Kendall Jenner to discuss her new-found passion for flipping houses -- a logical connection as Scott briefly had his own series, Flip It With Disick.

Scott offers Kendall some advice and the conversation then turns to Kim Kardashian's then-beau, Pete Davidson, heading to space.

Fans might remember that Pete and Scott seemingly hit it off during Kim's nine-month romance with the comedian, and even shared snapshots of themselves having fun together.

Kendall says she couldn't go to space, and Scott tells her, "You're not landing in Mars and having lunch."

The exchange is pretty brief and there is zero talk of Kourtney, who has been planning her wedding to Travis Barker this season -- and that might be intentional.

Hulu

Kourtney recently opened up about her feelings surrounding Scott's season 1 storyline and as an executive producer on the show, she was less than thrilled.

In an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this month, Kourtney said she had "no idea" if Scott would be featured on season 2 of the show.

"I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she admitted. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is."

Kourtney's engagement to Travis was featured on season 1, and at the time, the topic of Scott's feelings surrounding the engagement was a big storyline. Kourtney said she gave notes about Scott's scenes, but they "weren't addressed."

"I didn't initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we're so used to the way that we've done things for so long and it's been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included," she said. "I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairytale. And I was like, 'Why can't we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' I get it's TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else.'"

Since the first season aired, Kourtney said she's "definitely made it really clear that that's not for me."

Kourtney and Scott share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. She tied the knot with Travis last spring and the wedding is expected to be featured on the show.

In a recent episode, Kourtney also talked about the weight loss she experienced during past "toxic" relationships, not specifically naming Scott.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.