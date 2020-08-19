Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Officially Call It Quits

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are officially over. ET has learned that the 37-year-old reality star and the 21-year-old model are no longer together. Disick is focused on his family and business ventures.

Rumors of their split were first reported in May, which came shortly after Disick checked himself in and out of rehab. However, the two were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together, making fans wonder if they were back on.

Fans were also speculating that Disick had reignited his romance with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. In June, eagle-eyed fans picked up on the fact that Kardashian was wearing her ex's flannel shirt in one of her Instagram posts. Disick also commented "cute shirt" on another one of the Poosh founder's posts. And this week, the father of three left a flirty comment on Kardashian's bathing suit pic.

While they might not be together, they have always made sure to co-parent and be there for their kids. Kardashian and Disick opened up about their co-parenting philosophy in a 2019 video for Poosh.

"I'm not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn't figure out how to be a couple," Disick said. "And by the way, I don't think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it's not our [place] to tell other people how they wanna live."

