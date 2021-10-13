'Saved by the Bell' Returning for Season 2 in November: See the First Look Photos

Bayside High is back in session. Saved By the Bell is returning to Peacock for season 2 next month, and the upcoming season of the '90s reboot is promising even more drama as Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition.

Season 2 will see a determined Daisy steering clear of the "Bayside nonsense," but when a cute new student is elected as student council Vice President, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce, while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend. Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled and DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl. Meanwhile, two of our favorite Bayside High alums, Slater and a newly single Jessie, grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

Peacock shared some first look photos from season 2 that sees the students of Bayside High, new and old, navigating yet another school year.

The new series, a reimagining and revival of the original, follows a new group of privileged teens at Bayside High School who must now share the hall with a more diverse group of kids from working-class families after the California governor (Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning as a grown-up Zack Morris) shuts down lower-income schools.

While primarily focusing on the young cast of new characters, many original stars aside from Gosselaar make appearances in the first season -- and by the looks of these first look photos, will be appearing in the second season as well. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprise their characters Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively, who now serve as faculty members at the high school.

Tracey Wigfield, the series' executive producer, spoke with ET in December, and opened up about her hopes for a second season, and how it would allow the show to explore the characters in bigger and more nuanced ways.

"There’s so much stuff you felt like you couldn’t really go into," Wigfield said, adding that she hopes with new episodes, the show might detail the main characters' lives outside of Bayside High, which "was always something we talked about."

Get ready for season 2 with the show's official catch-up trailer below.

Season 2 of Saved By The Bell starts streaming Nov. 24 on Peacock.