'Saturday Night Live' Reveals First Hosts of Season 47 -- Including Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis & More!

Saturday Night Liveis returning for season 47, and bringing a slew of first-time hosts to Studio 8H. The celebrated sketch series took to social media on Wednesday to announce the first four hosts for the show's upcoming season.

Loki star Owen Wilson has been tapped to host the season 47 premiere on Oct. 2, and will be joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West will lead the Oct. 9 show, where she will be joined by frequent musical guest and one-time host Halsey. Then, Oscar winner Rami Malek will make his SNL debut hosting the Oct. 16 episode, along with musical guest Young Thug.

Finally, former SNL castmember and Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will make his long awaited return, hosting the show on Oct. 23.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news, reposting the show's traditional corkboard announcement pic.

"OMFG No turning back now!!! LOL" Kardashian wrote. "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source tells ET, "Kim is very excited to host SNL, and plans to poke fun at herself and the family. She has a great sense of humor."

"Kim takes everything she does very serious and has already started preparing for the big night," the source adds. "Kim also has a lot of famous comedian friends she can lean on for help."

The announcement comes after SNL's big night at the 2021 Emmys, where the show took home eight awards, including the coveted Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels spoke with reporters -- including ET's Lauren Zima -- backstage after the big win, and opened up about the forthcoming season.

"I'm not gonna tell you much, only because we haven't announced who's hosting and who the first four are, but I don't think anybody will be heartbroken," Michaels said of the show's lineup. "I think people will be happy with what we have."

He also teased Sudeikis' return to the show, sharing, "He'll be coming back soon. I'm very happy about that."

Sudeikis -- who took home two Emmys on Sunday for his work on Ted Lasso -- joined SNL as a featured player in 2005, and was a key part of the cast until his departure in 2013.

Saturday Night Live returns Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.