'Saturday Night Live': Dionne Warwick Serenades Dionne Warwick With Delightful Duet

Dionne Warwick, meet Dionne Warwick.

The legendary singer (and epic tweeter) made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live during the late night show's "The Dionne Warwick Show," which saw cast member Ego Nwodim playing Warwick as she interviewed famous guests like "Miley Cyrus," "Jason Mraz" (aka guest host Kieran Culkin) and Ed Sheeran (yes, the real Ed Sheeran).

After Nwodim's Warwick put Cyrus, Mraz, Sheeran and Post Malone in their place, the real Warwick showed up to inject some sweetness to the sketch. And boy, the 80-year-old singer did not disappoint.

Rocking a gray sparkly tracksuit like the queen that she is, the faux Warwick asked her simply, "Let me ask you something. Dionne, why are you perfect?"

Warwick brushed off the compliment, replying, "Darling I'm not perfect, I'm just very, very good."

When the singer was asked why singers and musicians don't have normal-ish stage names like Burt Bacharach anymore, citing rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the real Warwick had a laugh.

"I don't know but that's a very good question. And I'm going to find out for you. I'm going to tweet, tweet, tweet!" Warwick answered.

With that topic covered, the singer was invited to show off her pipes. "Well, Dionne, would you like to sing a song for the people?" Nwodim's Warwick invited her. Of course, Warwick couldn't say no.

The two stood up and sang a sweet rendition of "What the World Needs Now," and even shared a genuine moment as the two looked at each during a moment in their performance.

Warwick wasn't the only celebrity cameo during the sketch, with Sheeran stopping by the couch for his first appearance since recovering from COVID-19. While the interview didn't touch on his recovery and recent diagnosis, the "Bad Habits" singer briefly spoke about writing a song for season 3 of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.

"What I want to know is. What is Apple TV and how do you get it on a Dell computer?" Nwodim's Warwick asked.

"Is that the best question for me to answer?" a not-so-impressed Sheeran asked.

"I don't know, shoot. Did you know Ed Sheeran backwards is Dionne Warwick?"

"I don't think it is," he fired back a little.

And with that response, their interview was over. "Well, why don't you go look it up now. Bye now!"

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For more, watch below.

