Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out Howard Stern Over Bet That Her Marriage Wouldn't Last: 'I Think You Owe Us'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has never forgotten how shock jock Howard Stern ferociously grilled Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2001 about getting married in his mid-20s, and that he had such little faith in the pending nuptials that he bet Prinze the marriage wouldn't last 10 years. Two decades later, Gellar's ready to collect on that bet.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo from their wedding in Mexico and simply captioned it "20," as in two decades of marriage. She also took to her Instagram Stories and posted screen shots of Prinze's interview on The Howard Stern Show, in which Stern tells the actor, "So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last."

Prinze said "absolutely it will last" but Stern wasn't buying it, so much so that he told Prinze, "I wanna make a written bet with you. In about 10 years you're gonna hunt me down and go, 'Howard, I owe you money.'" Prinze agreed and said he wanted to get the bet in writing, but Howard continued grilling Prinze, 25 at the time, about tying the knot.

Sarah Michelle Gellar / Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar / Instagram

But, not only did she post the screen shots of the interview, Gellar also tagged The Howard Stern Show and said, "What do you think?!?!" followed by "I think you owe us."

Prinze also reposted Gellar's Stories and added, "She will never forget." He also included two laugh crying emojis.

Prinze and Gellar's marriage has more than endured. It has thrived. They met while filming 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they started dating three years later. They got engaged soon after and tied the knot in Mexico in 2002. They've since welcomed two children -- Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, 10.

So, what makes their marriage work? Prinze and Gellar told ET back in 2020 that not sharing a bathroom is instrumental to a good marriage!

"That's my best advice," Gellar quipped. "Don't share a bathroom."

Prinze added, "If they stop making you laugh, then your days are numbered."