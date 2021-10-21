Sarah Jessica Parker Kisses Jon Tenney on 'Sex and the City' Reboot Set, Has Fans Asking About Mr. Big

Carrie Bradshaw is locking lips with someone who is not Mr. Big. On Wednesday, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., in New York City and the pics are leaving fans with a lot of questions.

In the shots from the set, Parker's Carrie, wearing a floral-printed maxi dress and pink blazer, is seen kissing Jon Tenney, an actor's whose And Just Like That... role has yet to be revealed. The pair appeared to be filming outside of Carrie's West Village apartment, kissing in front of her stoop.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Carrie's kiss is not the only thing that's hinted at trouble in paradise for her and her husband, though. Mr. Big's ex Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) is also set to appear in the series.

"Well obviously, I can't say anything about the show. But for me looking out on the other side of that window and seeing the girls coming down that Soho street in those costumes with the hair, it just made me like, 'Oh my god, it's back!' So I am so thankful to be part of it," she told ET in September. "I am so happy they asked me to come back. And it was so fun. It was like going back to a family."

Fans will have to wait a while to find out what's going on with Carrie and Mr. Big, as And Just Like That... is set to premiere this December on HBO Max.