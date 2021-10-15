Sarah Hyland Says She 'Cannot Wait' to Marry Wells Adams in 4-Year Anniversary Post

The former Modern Family star celebrated her and her fiancé's four-year anniversary on Friday, expressing that she "cannot wait" to get married. Hyland shared a slideshow of photos of the two in the pool and drinking seltzers.

"Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust. You’re my world and beyond. One day we’ll get married… and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day," she captioned the post. "But for now… posing with canned seltzers is more than enough 😂 I’m so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend."

"I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams I am the luckiest ❤️ *cue Ben Folds*," she concluded.

The pair got engaged in 2019, and was due to tie the knot in August 2020. They celebrated their would-be wedding day by going to a winery with friends.

Just last month, Adamsrevealed why he and his fiancée have their heart set on a big wedding, even after canceling their big day twice due to COVID-19.

"We kind of set up this big wedding. Then, it got postponed. So then, we set it up again. Then, it got postponed," the Bachelor Nation star said. "We're kind of so committed that we're like, 'Well, we got to have the big wedding.' And so, it's coming."

"We have a lot of rich friends. We want them to give us gifts," he jokingly said. "So, we're going to do it and hopefully it's not going to get postponed again. Fingers crossed."

