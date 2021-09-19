Samira Wiley Talks Parenthood and 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 at 2021 Emmys (Exclusive)

New mom Samira Wiley got a night out at the 2021 Emmy Awards!

The Handmaid's Tale star and her wife, Lauren Morelli, were thrilled to speak with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet as they enjoyed a rare date night at Sunday's awards show. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter George, back in April, and they said life has been a whirlwind ever since.

"It's been real crazy," Wiley admitted with a laugh. "I didn't know the kinds of things that came with [having] a baby. We tried to take a trip -- you can't take a trip with a baby in a car! You need an SUV, a van minimum."

As for their sleep schedules? "Thank god for makeup," Morelli joked.

Wiley won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid's Tale's second season back in 2018. This year she's nominated once again, in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category, as part of the show's 21 Emmy nominations, which includes Outstanding Drama Series.

However, the actress kept mum about the show's upcoming fifth season, claiming she doesn't know anything about what's to come on the series -- which is based off Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel of the same name.

"I know I'm gonna be there!" Wiley said of season 5. "So hopefully we'll be here in a year talking about it again."

The actress said she's extra honored for the show to be recognized for their fourth season, which was entirely shot and produced during the pandemic from Oct. 2020 - March 2021.

"Everything we did to keep everyone safe on set, all my castmates safe, it was a lot," she noted. "I feel like this Emmys is special."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.