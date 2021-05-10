Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Welcome Baby Girl

Surprise! Samira Wiley decided to honor her first Mother's Day by announcing that she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, had welcomed a baby girl.

"Happy first Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost three days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George.💜" the 34-year-old Handmaid's Tale star captioned a sweet photo of herself and Morelli, 38, each holding one of the newborn's hands.

The couple had not publicly revealed that Morelli was pregnant prior to baby George's arrival. Sharing that George's birthday is April 11 and that her middle name is Elizabeth, Wiley also added, "Welcome to the world, baby girl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best first Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for."

Morelli shared the same picture, adding, "Four weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21 ❤️"

Wiley and Morelli have been thinking about parenthood for some time now. In 2018, Wiley spoke with ET about expanding their family after what was then one year of marriage.

"Yeah, we think about that!" Wiley told ET at the time. "We are so happy, so in love."

The couple met on the set of Orange Is the New Black where Morelli served as a writer and Wiley played Poussey Washington. In 2014, Morelli came out as gay in an essay, sharing that she came to the realization working on the Netflix prison drama and later divorced her husband. Wiley and Morelli tied the knot in 2017.