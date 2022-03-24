Sam Hunt Reveals the Sex of His and Ex Hannah Fowler's Baby Amid Divorce

Sam Hunt is about to be a girl dad! The 37-year-old country singer revealed that he and his estranged wife, Hannah Fowler, are expecting a baby girl amid their impending divorce.

“I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way. I have a baby coming in about eight weeks," Hunt told the Country Countdown USA. "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

When asked about a potential name for his future daughter, Hunt said he's waiting until he meets her to decide.

“Not yet, we’re thinking about it. I want her to be in the world before we name her," he said. "I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.”

News that Hunt and his ex Fowler were expecting their first child together came back in February when the information was revealed in divorce documents, which ET obtained.

In the docs, Fowler cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason to terminate the marriage, accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct," and claimed that he was "guilty of adultery."

Hunt and Fowler originally tied the knot in April 2017 after years of dating.

Prior to the split, Hunt spoke with ET in 2018, sharing that he had babies on the brain. "My brother had a baby about a year ago and that has escalated my baby fever a little bit."