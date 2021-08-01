Saginaw Grant, 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Lone Ranger' Actor, Dead at 85

Rest in peace, Saginaw Grant. The Native American actor has died, it was announced on his official Facebook page this week. He was 85.

"It's with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home," the post read. "Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian."

"Saginaw loved this country and fought in Korea as a Marine. He bore the mark of this service as a proud reminder and had a deep love for bulldogs (the mascot for the US Marines)," the post continued. "Saginaw was always happiest at pow wow sharing the love, energy and tradition of his people. Watching the children grow in the traditions of their ancestors and to share in the spirits of dance to the beat of the drum brought him both joy and peace."

In a statement to the Associated Press, Grant's publicist and longtime friend, Lani Carmichael, said the actor died "peacefully in his sleep of natural causes." Grant died at a private care facility in Hollywood, California.

"He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.," Carmichael shared. "He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation."

"His motto in life was always respect one another and don't talk about one another in a negative way," she added.

Born July 20, 1936, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Grant became an actor later in life, as he got into show business in the late 1980s. He was perhaps best known for his roles on Breaking Bad and The Lone Ranger, though he also had roles on Community, Baywatch, Veep, American Horror Story and Shameless.

Grant is survived by his daughter Lisa, his grandchildren Cassandra, Vanessa, and Della and his great-grandchildren Joseph, Sherry Jo, Stephen, and Micah Little Crow, as well as his brothers Austin and Francis.