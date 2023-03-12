Ryan Seacrest Attends 2023 Oscars With Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos After Announcing 'Live' Exit

Kelly Ripa had her soon-to-be former Live co-host on one arm and her future co-host on the other at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. The 52-year-old TV personality arrived to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with Ryan Seacrest and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The trio posed on the champagne carpet and looked absolutely stunning. Ripa wore a black, floor-length, sheer black gown, while Seacrest was dapper in a Brunello Cucinelli black chevron solaro tuxedo and accessories. As for Consuelos, he too looked debonair in a sharp tuxedo.

This public appearance comes just a few weeks after Seacrest announced that he would be leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan in the spring after six seasons, and that Consuelos will replace him as Ripa's co-host.

"Ryan has been contemplating leaving the show for years and has been very conflicted," a source told ET. "He truly loves working with Kelly and the Live crew. However, with American Idol's upcoming season filming in Los Angeles and other opportunities, he felt leaving the show was the right thing to do."

The source added, "Choosing Mark as Kelly's new co-host was easy. The network and Kelly wanted to avoid her and a new co-host not hitting it off. Mark and Kelly have hosted before and it's always gone well with fan reaction."