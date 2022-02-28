Ryan Reynolds Dishes on His and Blake Lively's Parenting Style As They Hit the Red Carpet in NYC (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are lighting up the red carpet. The cute couple and happy parents stunned as they attended the star-studded premiere of Reynold's new film, The Adam Project, in New York City on Monday.

Reynolds spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the event, and opened up about the themes of his new sci-fi action time-travel drama that emphasizes the importance of making good choices for your future, and the importance of family and parental relationships.

"I think I would be psychotic if I didn't want my children to at least, you know, try to do something right and with integrity," explained Reynolds, who spoke with ET sans Lively. "But my kids are 7, 5, and 2, so I'm not like, 'You gotta get better grades!' I mean, I'm just happy if they finished a bowl of cereal."

Reynolds and Lively share three daughters -- James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 -- and the actor jokingly explained that he and his wife's parenting style -- and skill level -- is around "probably like a brown belt at this point?"

"I don't know. We're working up the chain of command," he added with a laugh.

In The Adam Project, Reynolds plays a time-traveler who crash-lands in the past and has to turn to his 12-year-old past-self to fix his ship and save the future.

For Reynolds, if the opportunity of time travel ever became a reality, the star said he would rather travel to the future to meet his older self than go back in time.

"I would be more curious to see what the future holds than the past," he shared. "I mean, in the past you'd spend so much timing dealing with so many things that are broken or wrong. I think in the future, I would just sort of see if something landed right, you know?"

One thing that seems to have certainly landed right, is his recurring collaboration with The Adam Projectdirector Shawn Levy.

The pair previously teamed up for the much-loved action comedy Free Guy, which hit theaters last August. And Reynolds said the pair have a lot of things lined up in the near future.

"We are working on three different projects right now," Reynolds said. "We work very well together and I'm very grateful for that."

In the meantime, The Adam Project debuts March 11 on Netflix.