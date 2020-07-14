Ryan Phillippe Is an Action Star in First Trailer for 'The 2nd' (Exclusive)

Ryan Phillippe has a very particular set of skills in his new action flick, The 2nd -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

Phillippe plays Secret Service Agent Vic Davis, who finds himself single-handedly fighting to thwart a terrorist operation and the attempted kidnapping of a Supreme Court justice's daughter from her college dorm. (If you were a fan of Phillippe in Shooter, then director Brian Skiba's thriller is a perfect pic for you.)

Even better, The 2nd sees Phillippe taking on none other than Starship Troopers legend Casper Van Dien, as fists fly and bullets rain. "They came prepared," the preview teases, "but NOT. FOR. HIM." Watch the trailer above.

Momentum Pictures

The 2nd is available digitally and on demand on Sept. 1.