Ryan Dorsey Returns to Work, Shares Selfie From 'Station 19' Set

Ryan Dorsey is back at work.

Five months after ex-wife Naya Rivera's death, Dorsey is returning to acting. He will guest star on Thursday's episode of Station 19.

The 37-year-old plays the character of Eddie, who is caught in the middle of a domestic disturbance with his pregnant, anti-masker wife, who has been lashing out in violent outbursts. The folks at 19 are called in to try to de-escalate the situation.

Dorsey posted a behind-the-scenes selfie with Station 19 stars Jason George and Barrett Doss on Wednesday, in anticipation of the episode.

"Tomorrow night on 8PM @ABC, see me/EDDIE on @station19 (thanks for having me!) & see how front line workers deal with insanity under pressure first hand during a pandemic never knowing the type of characters they will encounter," Dorsey wrote. "S/o to @jasonwinstongeorge & @dontgo_jasonwaterfalls for being easy and fun to work with."

Earlier this week, Dorsey shared a photo of him decorating the Christmas tree with his 5-year-old son, Josey.

Last month, Dorsey filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Josey. The complaint alleges that the Glee star's death was preventable and that the boat that Rivera and Josey were in at Lake Piru, where she died, did not comply with Coast Guard safety standards.

A source told ET that the wrongful death case Dorsey filed was "in the works for a while."

"Naya’s parents really spearheaded the suit and together with Ryan they figured out the best way to file," the source said. "It's in Josey's name because he was on the boat too."

