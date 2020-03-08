Ryan Breaux, Frank Ocean's Younger Brother, Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

Ryan Breaux, the 18-year-old brother of singer Frank Ocean, has reportedly died. Breaux was involved in a fatal car accident in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET that authorities responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision at 1:33 a.m., and arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames. The vehicle contained two occupants, and both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to authorities, "The vehicle appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median." The accident is still under investigation.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Wendell Campbell told reporters that speed was a possible factor in the tragic accident, KTLA5 News reports.

Authorities could not yet confirm to ET the identity of the deceased, though friends at a memorial told CBS2/KCAL9 that the victims were Breaux and Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop, his classmate and a school athlete.

Dr. Fred L. Hodge further confirmed the news of Bishop's death on his church's social media page. "We have just lost a loved one whom we all loved dearly, my grandson Ezekial Bishop. Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate this difficult season. I will keep you informed as we move ahead but at this time please hold your phone calls for a later time," he wrote on Living Praise Christian Church's Instagram. "Please direct all cards to our office, our staff will make sure they get to the family. Your love care and prayers mean so much to us and we want to thank you personally from the bottom of our hearts."

Bishop's website is also serving as a place for friends and family to share their memories of him.

Not long after the accident, Pierce Brosnan’s son, Paris Brosnan, shared photos and screenshots of old texts between himself and Breaux, along with a heartfelt message.

"To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew. You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you," he wrote. "Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever and Zeek Bishop forever."

Actress Holly Robinson Peete also honored Breaux and Bishop on Instagram, writing: "Another life gone way too soon. Rest in peace young king @rryanbreaux. Too soon to have such a bright light extinguished 💔💔💔🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending prayers of strength to mom and big bro. And to the family and loved ones of Zeke Bishop. Just crushing news. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"