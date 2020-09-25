Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Trainer Does Push-Ups in Front of Her Casket

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer found the perfect way to honor the late Supreme Court Justice. When Ginsburg became the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, her trainer, Bryant Johnson, came to pay his respects. Ginsburg died on Sept. 18 from complications of cancer. She was 87.

Wearing a blue suit and a black mask, Johnson briefly stood in front on Ginsburg's casket before dropping to the ground and doing three push-ups in her honor.

After he completed the push-ups, Johnson stood in front of Ginsburg's casket for another moment before exiting the room.

Others including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi also paid their respects on Friday. Prior to Ginsburg lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, Ginsburg laid in repose at the Supreme Court.

Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol.



Ginsburg worked out with Johnson for two decades. The trainer even appeared with Ginsburg on a 2018 segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

