'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Not Returning to Production Amid Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is not making a return to Rust. Jason Bowles, the armorer's attorney, tells ET, "Hannah is not returning to the Rust filming."

Shortly thereafter, Santa Fe prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge against the pair, meaning that they now each face 18 months in jail instead of five years.

Baldwin's attorney previously called the charges "a miscarriage of justice," while Bowles told ET that Gutierrez-Reed "did not commit involuntary manslaughter" and said the charges stemmed from "a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts."

After the charges were filed, Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions, told ET that the film would move forward with plans to resume shooting, adding that there will be "on-set safety supervisors and union crew members," and noting that the production "will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition."

Rust will not, however, return to New Mexico to complete filming. Yellowstone Film Ranch co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis told ET that the movie is set to be relocated to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana.

"The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us. We've learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many," the statement read. "We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."

Rust director Joel Souza, who was injured during the on-set incident, also spoke out in a statement.

"I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team," Souza said. "The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf."