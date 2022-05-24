Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photo of Jason Statham With Their Baby Girl

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham had an extra special guest in tow for their recent trip to France for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival -- their 3-month-old daughter, Isabella James! On Monday, the 34-year-old model shared a series of photos from their time at France's Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and the post featured multiple, rare images of the couple's baby girl.

Huntington-Whiteley used a white dove emoji to caption the images, which included ones of Huntington-Whiteley breastfeeding her daughter while wearing a hotel robe.

In another pic, the 54-year-old actor was snapped carrying Isabella in a baby carrier toward a plane. Huntington-Whiteley made sure to snap a gorgeous selfie from the hotel, a chic pic on the private jet, and also shared a pic of her and Statham's badges from a Cannes event.

While this isn't the first time Huntington-Whiteley has shared a photo of Isabella, she and Staham are notoriously private when it comes to their family. Ahead of Isabella's Feb. 2nd arrival, Huntington-Whiteley gave followers a glimpse of her baby bump with photos of her sporting a beige, floor-length gown.

Huntington-Whiteley announced the birth of Isabella on Feb. 8 along with the little one's name. It wasn't until over a month later when fans got their first look at the newborn, though the model didn't show the baby's face at the time.

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley -- who got engaged in 2010 -- also share 4-year-old son, Jack. In 2019, Huntington-Whiteley spoke to ET about her family and what her son was into at the time.

"My family is my priority…family first, always," she gushed before teasing that Jack had a knack for playing the piano already. "He seems to be really into instruments and music. He'll hear a song and be like, 'We have this song, Mummy.' He seems to be really gravitating towards that, but he's 2, so I'm just like, enjoy it all."