Rose McGowan Claims Alyssa Milano Made 'Charmed' Set 'Toxic AF' in Heated Twitter Feud

Rose McGowan is not pulling her punches in a war of words with her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano. A feud between the actresses escalated quickly over the weekend, and led to allegations of a toxic workplace on the set of their old supernatural drama series.

McGowan and Milano's Twitter feud apparently kicked off on Friday, in the wake of the final night of the Democratic National Convention. McGowan criticized the Democratic Party for what she saw as their failure to "accomplish" anything for the people they represent.

In response, Milano began tweeting "a thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place."

This included the creation of the 19th Amendment, writing, "Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote."

McGowan contested several of Milano's points as their online feud intensified, which led to Milano concluding her thread by writing, "Rose and anyone bleating the same 'dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe' nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do.

"Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets," Milano wrote.

McGowan then took things out of the political realm and leveled personal allegations against her former co-star, accusing her of creating a "toxic" environment on set and of "appropriating" the #MeToo movement.

"You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist," McGowan claimed.

She went on to say that Milano "made 250k per week on Charmed" but claims she "threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s**!'"

"Appalling behavior on the daily," McGowan continued. "I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f**king fraud."

Milano later addressed the exchange on Twitter, writing, "Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F**k off."

"Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people," Milano continued.

ET has reached out to Milano's reps for comment.