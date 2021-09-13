Rosalía Brings the Spanish Flavor to the 2021 Met Gala in Red Leather

Rosalía has made her Met Gala debut! The 27-year-old Spanish singer lit up the red carpet on Monday at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation's sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity.

Rosalía stunned in a gorgeous red leather ensemble -- including a striking dress, thigh-high leather boots, leather gloves and a voluminous leather cape lined in fringe that brought a remarkably beautiful flair to the event.

Rosalía was set to make her Met Gala last year, before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But she's continued to break boundaries. She was awarded Billboard's Rising Star Award in 2019 for "changing the sound of today's mainstream music with her fresh flamenco-influenced pop," and she's the first Spanish-singing act in history to ever be nominated for Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs. She won a GRAMMY in 2020 for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer.

"As a songwriter, as a producer, not just as a musician, not just as an artist who goes on stage and sings, I feel proud. I feel happy," she said. "This is something to celebrate, not just me, a lot of female artists we are having visibility and a moment. I can feel that there are more girls nominated, this year something is happening."

