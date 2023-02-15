Romeo Santos Introduces Fourth Son and Announces Tour in New Video

Romeo Santos had lots of news to share with his fans on Valentine's Day! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer announced on Instagram the birth of his fourth child and a four-date summer tour.

In the video shared on social media, Santos revealed that he and his girlfriend have welcomed a baby boy, his "fourth prince," son Milano. The proud dad is seen leaning over Milano's crib and picking him up to cradle him.

"I think that nobody noticed in the background the heartbeat of the newest member of the Santos dynasty," he says, noting that his sons, Solano and Valentino -- whom he shares with his current girlfriend -- and Alex, from a previous relationship, are on the intro to his album, Formula Vol. 3.

Santos is now looking forward to touring in support of the album, which was released last year on Alex's birthday, Sept. 1. The singer will be in Los Angeles on June 3, New York on June 9, Miami on June 16, and Houston on June 24.

The baby and tour news comes less than a month after Santos revealed his girlfriend was pregnant in the sexiest way possible. In January, he released a music video for his song, "Solo Conmigo," which features super intimate scenes of him and his lady love.

For most of the NSFW music video, the two are scantily clad, with Santos shown with his head between a woman's legs. After all the lovemaking, his girlfriend's baby bump is revealed and the musician kisses her bare tummy.

The sultry video has raised a few eyebrows, and Santos seemingly responded to the criticism on Instagram at the time. "With my art, you’ll find yourself entertained, you’ll identify with it, you’re inspired by it, or you’re offended by it," he wrote (translated from Spanish).

For more baby news, check out the links below.