Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Is a London Cop

Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, is eschewing the traditional path for a rock star's spouse and setting her sights on public service. Lancaster, 50, is a City of London police officer.

Lancaster, who gained fame as a model and a reality TV personality, joined the force in 2020 as a volunteer special constable -- meaning a member of the police's part-time volunteer section.

However, in April, Lancaster completed her special training course to qualify to be a Special Police Constable, a role complete with powers of arrest.

Lancaster was photographed during her rounds on her first day in uniform in her new role, in photos published byPage Six and The Sun UK.

Patrolling the streets with her handcuffs, baton, taser and badge, Lancaster was spotted enforcing the law -- specially the law against public urination when she caught a man relieving himself on the side of a building.

Lancaster reportedly began training for her role as a Special Police Constable after appearing on Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019, a British series which paired celebs with police officers to get an inside look at fighting crime and keeping the peace in the big city.

"When you think of policing, you think of the most violent crimes but we’re out there to help the most vulnerable," Lancaster recently said in an interview withGood Morning Britain. "At this particular time there’s a lot of incidents on the bridges and I did help someone who was very desperate on the bridge the other night."

Lancaster said that she's found police work to be "rewarding in so many ways."

Lancaster married Stewart in 2007, after nearly eight years of dating, and the pair shares two sons -- Alastair, 15, and Aiden, 10. In an interview with The Daily Mail on Sunday, Lancaster explained why she decided to join law enforcement at this time in her life.

"This is who I am," she shared. "I could be walking the red carpet with Rod, or I could be in our stable with my goats. But there comes a time when everyone questions themselves and asks, 'Who am I? Who am I at my core?' This is what I feel I should always have been doing. It's about identity."