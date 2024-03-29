Robert Pattinson Stars in Bong Joon-ho's New Film 'Mickey 17' -- Watch the First Teaser

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has officially released the first look at his follow-up to his lauded 2019 film, Parasite. On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for Mickey 17, a slick-looking sci-fi flick about the interactions between humanity and technology.

The film -- written and directed by Bong, and adapted from the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton -- stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Mickey, an expendable employee sent on an expedition to a dangerous ice world. When one iteration of Mickey dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

The teaser features Pattinson lying shirtless in a futuristic-looking medical chamber, eyes closed until the last moment, when they pop open -- likely completing one of Mickey's regeneration cycles.

That's not the only mysterious and exciting project on Pattinson's plate these days. Earlier this year, it was announced that Pattinson and director Matt Reeves are officially confirmed to return for The Batman sequel.

The actor and co-star Zoe Kravitz spoke with ET earlier this year about continuing their on-screen dynamic as Batman and Catwoman in future projects.

"I think it's going to be a very complicated road ahead," Kravitz noted. "I think we're so similar and yet we're so different, and we meet each other and yet we also want to be, I think, on our own."

Reeves agreed, noting, "The two of them, they're so drawn to each other but at the same time, in another way, they're both so affected by their pasts that they'll never be able to be together. I love this idea of a love story where you can always feel the pull and you can always feel the push."

Mickey 17 is set for release on March 29, 2024.